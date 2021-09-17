New Beginnings Baptist Church believes in investing in the next generation.
A renovation project aimed at reaching younger East Texans is underway at the Longview church, which also has a campus in Gilmer.
“We want our church to be a place where families can be connected and know that values and ethics and teaching of Scripture are important to their students,” said Todd Kaunitz, lead pastor of the church’s Longview campus. “So, we want to make sure we invest in the resources needed for those families to feel that and experience that.”
Planning for the project, which includes a high school building and a junior high building, began more than a year ago.
“We started the project right before COVD,” Kaunitz said. “We just recognized that in order to reach teenagers and invest into their lives and build them up, as leaders and as followers of Jesus, that we just needed … engaging facilities to impact our students in our community.”
Kaunitz said the decision was made to renovate two buildings on the campus, where students could feel comfortable and also be comfortable bringing their friends.
“So, I just began to pray about it, and we met with our teams and really landed on renovating two of our buildings that are on campus and turning them solely into junior high and high school spaces,” he said.
The junior high student building will house a new snack shack, life group spaces (classrooms) for students to meet, a game room, fully covered basketball court and a state-of the-art worship center.
The high school building will include a coffee shop, updated state-of-the art worship center, outdoor worship stage, fire pits and a sand volleyball court.
The $2 million project is funded through the church’s NextGen campaign.
“It is funded through the generous donations of our congregants. Our people have just become motivated to invest into this next generation,” Kaunitz said. “We see that our teenagers are leaders, not just for tomorrow but for today. Our people have just really opened up their hearts and their wallets and have given generously to it.”
Renovations on the buildings started about six weeks ago.
“We started the plans on it before the pandemic, so we postponed it for a year,” Kaunitz said. “Since we have been up and running, there have been a few setbacks because of the pandemic, but nothing that has been too pressing.”
He said renovations on the two student buildings are expected to be complete within the next few months.
“The high school building we’re projecting to be able to move in sometime in November and the junior high facility sometime maybe in late November,” he said. “We have some outdoor space that the pandemic has held us up on, which is an outdoor basketball area and outdoor volleyball area. Those things will probably be delayed until sometime in January.”
Also included in the project is the expansion of a facility at the church’s Gilmer campus.
“Part of what is included is the expansion of a 3,600-square-foot facility for our students in our kids’ ministry at our Gilmer campus,” Kaunitz said. “That’s a project that we will be starting in the next few months, and it will allow us to reach more kids in the Upshur County area.”
At the end of the day, Kaunitz said they just want to see the next generation become the leaders who shape the future of their communities.
“This is not just an investment in the students, this is an investment in the future of our community, because each one of these students is going to be leading businesses and families,” he said. “They’re going to be coaches and teachers and doctors and nurses. So, if we can invest in them now when they’re young, it just makes a stronger community for us in the future.”