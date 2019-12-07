”And behold, there was a man in Jerusalem whose name was Simeon, and this man was just and devout, waiting for the consolation of Israel; and the Holy Spirit was upon him. And it had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ.”
— Luke 2:25-26
Most of us are not good at waiting. I do not like to wait. Sitting in a waiting room is my least favorite experience. The magazines are out of date. The vending machines are empty. The places to sit are uncomfortable. And the TV is always on the wrong channel.
Waiting is never fun. However, most people throughout history spent much time in a waiting room: waiting for something good to happen, waiting for the brighter days ahead, and in the case of the Bible, waiting for the Messiah to come and restore this world from the dreadful effects and consequences of the Fall.
In Luke’s nativity story, we are introduced to a special person who waited for God to do something in his land. This person’s name was Simeon. Luke described Simeon as “waiting for the consolation of Israel” and as the one who could not die before the coming of the Messiah.
Can you imagine the life that Simeon lived? He could not die before Christmas. I can imagine Simeon joking with his friends about his age and the coming of the Messiah.
Forty days after the birth of their son, Mary and Joseph brought the baby Jesus to the Temple to be presented to the Lord following the Torah’s ordinance described in Leviticus 12. Since they were not wealthy enough to sacrifice the preferred lamb, they offered a sacrifice of two doves or pigeons (Luke 2:24).
The procedure seemed routine until they met that faithful Jew who was waiting for the Messiah.
When Simeon saw Jesus, he was moved with the Holy Spirit, and then he pronounced an oracle that expressed the universal scope of God’s saving purpose through Jesus.
Sometimes this oracle is referred to us the “fourth hymn” of Luke’s Christmas story. The first one is Mary’s song Magnificat (Luke 1:46-56). The second one is Zechariah’s Benedictus (Luke 1:67-79), The third one is heavenly host’s Gloria in Excelsus Deo (Luke 2:14).
Simeon’s song, the fourth hymn of Luke’s nativity, is called Nunc Dimittis which means, “now you are dismissing” (Luke 2:29). For Simeon, the miracle of incarnation in the coming of the Messiah, is “salvation which you (God) have prepared for all peoples, a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to your people Israel” (Luke 2:30-32).
The long awaited coming of the Messiah was witnessed by this righteous and devout Jew who gave us those memorable words.
Simeon is a good example for us as we wait for this Christmas, as we wait for God to work in our lives, and as we wait for the return of the Lord.
Simeon was deeply devoted to his Jewish faith and as a part of his devotion he expectantly waited for the consolation of Israel. Some even say Simeon together with the next character mentioned in the story, Anna (Luke 2:36-38), function as representatives of the long history of the expectant people, nourished by God’s promise.
Simeon represents faith at its best. To him, the coming of the long-awaited salvation was revealed. As we await Christmas, may the Lord strengthen our faith and give us patience and encouragement in the days ahead.