A recent Gallup poll has many Christians in our country wringing their hands. Since 1937, Gallup has been tracking the number of Americans who claim to belong to a religious congregation. For over 60 years, that number hovered around 70%. In other words, 70% of Americans claimed to belong to a church, synagogue or mosque.
That number, however, has steadily declined in the last twenty years. It is now below half. Less than 50% of all Americans now belong to a religious congregation. More and more Americans are turning their backs on church, religion and Christianity in particular.
Many Christians are worried about the future of the Christian church in our country.
And that reminds me of a story I heard years ago about two competing shoe companies in the United States who, at the turn of the last century, looked to expand their business. Both heard about a developing country in Africa which was opening its doors to foreign companies and investors.
Hoping to gain an advantage on their competition, both companies sent a sales representative to scout the possibilities of opening new markets. The first sales rep got off the boat and began walking around the small coastal community. After a couple of hours, he hurriedly made his way to the telegraph office.
“Halt production. Possibility of opening new market in Africa slim to nihil. Nobody here wears shoes.”
The other sales rep soon disembarked from his ship and made his way through the same coastal village. After a short time, he too ran to the telegraph office.
“Build more factories. Send as many shoes as you can. Nobody here wears shoes!”
The news of the decline of membership in Christian churches in our country should sadden us. It should concern us.
But we don’t need to wring our hands or throw up our arms in defeat. Jesus himself said that many would turn away from the faith. He said that the love of most would grow cold, but that doesn’t change what we do as Christians.
When we see large numbers of people who don’t believe or who have turned away from what God says in his Word, we don’t say, “Well, I guess we need to close the doors of our churches. There is nothing we can do. Nobody here wears shoes.”
No. We say, “Let’s get to work. God is giving us new opportunities to share his message of sin and forgiveness – the message of Jesus and his love – because nobody here wears shoes.”
When Jesus saw the crowds of lost and hurting souls before him, he told his disciples, “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field” (Luke 10: 2). Then Jesus sent his disciples to get to work.
You may be saddened by the state of our country and our world today. I know I am, but I am also excited by the challenge. This just means more opportunities to share and show our Savior’s love.
So when you see our society turning farther and farther away from God and his word, don’t give up. It just means we’ve got work to do. Opportunities abound.
Nobody here wears shoes.