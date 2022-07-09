I am probably the last person in the country to be writing their first words on this subject.
As you undoubtedly know by now, at the end of June, the United States Supreme Court overturned the nearly 50-year-old Roe vs. Wade verdict, which in 1973 legalized abortion in the United States.
The response from our deeply divided nation was not unexpected.
The deep blue parts of our country protested in outrage. With this one decision, they feared that women’s rights had been set back 50 years, that this was the beginning of a national health crisis and that the Supreme Court was now on the slippery slope to taking away basic civil rights. Some pundits even went so far as to insinuate that the Supreme Court will soon try to prohibit things like interracial marriage.
The crimson red segments of our society shouted for joy. An evil court decision allowing for the murder of infants had finally been overturned. Church bells rang. Tears of joy flowed as generations who had tirelessly fought to be the voice of the unborn finally felt heard.
Conservative Christians, like myself, thanked God that our government would finally stand up to protect the precious lives of those who could not stand up for themselves. Liberal Christians, on the other hand,cried out to God on behalf of women whom they felt were being stripped of their rights and dignity.
After nearly three weeks of waiting, I would now like to give my humble response to this decision.
First of all, to my fellow Christians who believe abortion is murder and celebrate this decision as a victory for life: Please understand that a large portion of our country looks at conservative Christians as intolerant, racist Nazis. Though that seems strange to us and far from the truth, it is nonetheless the caricature of conservative Christianity today.
We need to recognize that most left-leaning Americans tilt that direction out of what they consider love for all people and mercy especially for the downtrodden. Most are sincerely concerned for the health, well-being and dignity of women.
As Christians, we all should be.
To gloat in this victory or to respond unkindly or impatiently to those who disagree with us will only feed the conception that conservative Christians are arrogant jerks. Pray that God give us wisdom as we give the reason we stand against abortion and, even more importantly, the reason for the hope we have in Christ. Show that you genuinely understand a woman’s desire for autonomy over her own body, but that you also feel the baby in her womb has the right to live and exist.
Be patient. Listen. Avoid blasting your opinions on social media. Let grace flow from your heart and lips.
To those who disagree with me about abortion: I ask that you please not see all conservative Christians as evil or racist. We genuinely care about you, just as we care about the lives of the babies we seek to protect. We are not Nazis out to degrade women or to take away basic civil liberties. To paint us as such is unloving, unproductive and almost entirely untrue.
In the end, this debate simply comes down to whether you believe an embryo in a mother’s womb is a human life or not – with his or her own individual civil rights. As Americans, we deeply and emotionally disagree on that basic question.
As we move into a new era in our nation, may God give each of us grace and wisdom as we seek to patiently and humbly deal with those with whom we disagree.