I’m the kind of person who thrives on positive reinforcement. In my younger years, the coaches who got the most out of me were the encouragers, the cheerleaders – the ones who would periodically give me a pat on the back and say, “Good job!”
In contrast, I struggled with the coaches who yelled at me. I so badly wanted to please them and do well, that when I got yelled at or berated, I lost concentration and got down on myself.
Not everybody is like me. Some kids thrive when a coach challenges and pushes them with criticism. Some kids do best when the coach just leaves them alone and doesn’t say a word. The great coaches are the ones who understand what each athlete needs to help them reach their full potential.
I was the kid who responded well to positive reinforcement.
That’s probably why I tend to be a cheerleader at church. I want to be an encourager. When people give of their time and talents to serve God in church, I try to recognize their service and thank them. I seek to encourage the young people of our congregation with their different gifts – by going to games and concerts, or simply showing interest in their passions.
I believe in the power of positive thinking.
But I also believe that encouragement needs to be balanced with correction and guidance. Sometimes, in their desire to be positive and encouraging, some preachers and churches forget that God’s Word isn’t just useful for comforting and encouraging, but also for “rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness” (2 Timothy 3:16).
It is love to confront each other with our weaknesses and sins. It is love to rebuke and discipline our children. Constructive criticism is constructive.
Our world has gotten so concerned about being overly critical, that it has forgotten that tough love is still love. Even though I thrive on positive reinforcement, I need people in my life who will lovingly help me recognize and fix the things which need fixing.
In the end, a balance is important – a balance we see perfectly in the Bible. God isn’t shy about rebuking or disciplining us. He is quick to point out the areas where we are weak or need to improve. But a “bruised reed, he will not break, and a smoldering wick, he will not snuff out” (Matthew 12:20). In other words, like the perfect little league coach, he knows when we need correction and discipline, and he also knows when we need comfort and encouragement.
He confronts us with our sins and weaknesses, but then he shows us our Savior Jesus who suffered our punishment in our place. He reminds us of his mercy and unfailing love. He reminds us that we are his beloved children through the waters of holy baptism. He encourages us to be the best version of ourselves and doesn’t expect us to be something we aren’t.
One of the verses I find most encouraging in the Bible is what Jesus promises to say to us as he welcomes us into heaven: “Well done, good and faithful servant!” (Matthew 25:21). I picture it like a coach on the sidelines, patting a player on the back as he comes out of the game, saying, “Atta boy! Good job!”
The incredible thing is that I haven’t always done a good job. I haven’t always been faithful. In fact, I have often failed miserably to be what God wants me to be. Thankfully, all of those failures have been washed away forever in Jesus’ blood. Even though I don’t deserve it, when I get to the gates of heaven, God is going to pat me on the back and say, “Atta boy! Good job!”
Those are the words I long to hear.