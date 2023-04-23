We had a lot of people at our church on Easter Sunday. And when I say a lot, I mean a lot. It was the single highest attended Sunday in our church’s history.
It was fun, but a little chaotic. People were crowded into the pews. The choir was forced to sing from the aisle. We even had a dog scratching at the door trying to get in.
As pastors, that is often our dream – people crowding into church, busting down the door to get in. For a few moments on Easter Sunday, I felt like I had made it.
Very quickly, however, the euphoria of Easter Sunday disappeared. On Monday morning, my phone began to ring and buzz incessantly. I sat and stared at the pile on my desk of things that had been left undone in the rush to get ready for Easter. Then came the inevitable letdown of the following Sunday.
Church is never as full the Sunday after Easter.
Mountain climbers often speak of “false summits.” False summits are what appear to be a mountain’s highest peak, but when you reach the top, you realize there is another summit behind it which is even higher.
Our world is full of false summits. You think as a church, “If we just reach this many members or this many people in church, we will have made it.” But then when you get there, you see there are other churches with more people who are doing more than you.
I’ve experienced a similar phenomenon when posting on social media. You think, “If I just get so many views or so many followers, I will have made it.” But then when you get there, you see people who have thousands or millions more views and followers. In comparison, you are just small potatoes.
The world is full of false summits.
Many people feel that if they can just get their dream job or make a certain amount of money a year, they will have made it. But when they get there, they feel the inevitable letdown. Oscar winners and Super Bowl champions often speak of the disillusionment they felt after their victories.
Wise, old King Solomon experienced that letdown toward the end of his life. He had achieved earthly success, wealth and power beyond most people’s dreams. Yet, as he looked back he wrote that all of it was meaningless – a chasing after the wind.
If you have a chance this week, read Solomon’s little book called Ecclesiastes in the Bible. At the end of his life, Solomon realized that all of life’s pursuits are meaningless without God. When you chase earthly wealth, success or fame, it’s like chasing after the wind. You’re chasing after false summits.
Meaning is found in God alone. Through faith in him, we can look at our earthly pursuits in the proper perspective. As a pastor, a big church with people busting down the door isn’t the measure of success. Faithfully preaching God’s word should always be my goal, no matter how many people come.
As Christians, God wants all of us to work hard. He wants us to be the best we can possibly be to his glory, to serve him and thank him for the forgiveness and heaven Jesus won for us.
Because in the end, the true summit is heaven. That is our goal. That is the home Jesus won for us. That is what is really important.
Everything else is just chasing after the wind.