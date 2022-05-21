Dear Isabel,
I’m still finding it hard to believe that my little girl is graduating from high school. I know I am going to be a blubbering mess of a father this week as you walk to get your diploma. Just know, I was also a blubbering mess the day I watched you be born.
How could that be 18 years ago?
I want you to know that I am proud of the young woman you have become. I am proud of all your amazing achievements in high school. God has truly blessed you with incredible gifts.
I know the journey hasn’t been easy for you so far. You have faced some pretty daunting challenges along the way. I also know that you have many more challenges ahead of you. I don’t want to sugarcoat it for you. Life in this sin-filled world is often a struggle.
The Dread Pirate Roberts was right when he said, “Life is pain, princess.” You will have your heart broken at least once. You will have moments of disappointment and fear. You will have stomach aches and sickness and sorrow.
The truth is, life is hard. Work is hard. Marriage is hard.
Yet, the Dread Pirate Roberts only had it partly correct. On this journey, God has also prepared for you wonderful joys along the way. You will enjoy love and friendship and family. You will find satisfaction in college and work. You will experience triumphs and successes.
Appreciate those moments. Treasure them. Thank God for them. We don’t deserve all the good things God gives.
And when you face the dark days of life, turn to God in prayer. Cling to him. Trust in his love and forgiveness. Trust his promise that he will be by your side through it all.
When you were born, I dreamt of all the things I wanted for you – and still want for you. I want you to find love. I want you to find happiness. I want you to be all that you can be.
In the end, however, the only thing that really matters to me is that I get to spend eternity with you in heaven. That is why we didn’t just take you to school, to ballet and to piano classes. We also took you to church, to Sunday school, and to Catechism classes.
The only thing that really matters to me is that you know and believe in your Savior Jesus; that you understand his amazing grace which saved you, which protects you and which will guide you through the potholes and pitfalls of this world.
I know you are going to make some mistakes as you mature. I know when you leave the safe confines of our home, I won’t have much control over the choices you make. I know that you will struggle at times to figure out who you are and how you fit into this world. I know that you are going to make some choices of which neither God nor I will approve.
Just always remember, you have two fathers – one earthly and the other heavenly – who will always welcome you home with open arms. We will never stop loving you. You will never stop being our little girl.
And if you ever get confused which one I am, I’m the blubbering one.