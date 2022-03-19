I have a number “friends” on Facebook who are Lutheran pastors in other countries.
I have never met them. We became friends on Facebook simply because we are pastors and our church bodies are connected to each other. I can’t even pronounce most of their names. I wouldn’t be able to pick them out of a police lineup. And yet, in a way made possible only through social media, we are friends.
My Facebook feed has recently exploded with posts from two of those friends. They are pastors in Ukraine. They share in real time how the conflict with Russia is affecting them, their congregations and their country. They ask for our prayers and support.
As I read every day of their struggles, one thing has stood out for me. Since Russia has invaded, they haven’t stopped going to church. They still gather for worship on Sunday mornings. They still sing their hymns, preach their sermons and share in Holy Communion.
Part of me thinks that is completely understandable and to be expected. Another part of me thinks it is quite extraordinary.
It is to be expected that a Christian would go to church during difficult days. As the psalmist did, when we gather together in God’s house, we lift our eyes heavenward and remember where our help comes from. “My help comes from the Lord, the maker of heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:2). In times of trouble we turn to our God for help, encouragement and strength.
For a Christian, a natural response to tragedy is to gather with other believers to worship and pray.
Sadly, sometimes we only turn to God — we only go to church — in times of danger or tragedy. You get a cancer diagnosis. Your wife leaves you. You lose your job. So you go to church. You turn to God in prayer. You find in his promises strength and comfort.
But what about when there is no war? What about when things are going well and your family is healthy? Sometimes we forget to worship and thank God in the good times. Sometimes we treat God like a medication that is to be taken only as needed. We forget we need him every day.
In a way, it doesn’t surprise me that the Christians in Ukraine are still going to church. On the other hand, I also find it quite extraordinary.
They are in survival mode right now. Every day, they wake up wondering if their home or community will be next. They don’t know whether they will have food or shelter tomorrow or next week. They don’t know where the next bomb or missile will hit.
Yet they went to church on Sunday and sang their hymns of praise. They sat quietly and reflected on God’s word and promises. They prayed for and encouraged one another.
They haven’t let an invading army or the threat of bombs keep them from worshiping their Savior and God. I find that to be extraordinary, because sometimes we let such mundane things as yard work, fishing or football keep us from gathering with fellow believers to worship our God.
This Sunday, don’t let anything keep you from going to God’s house to worship him. And as you do, remember your brothers and sisters in the faith who are still gathering for worship in Ukraine.
Pray for them. Pray for their families. Pray for all the people of Ukraine. Pray that God watch over them and protect their troubled country.
Pray that God gives them peace.