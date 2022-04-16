It happened again this last week. I asked my catechism class, “What do we call the day Jesus died?” One seventh grader raised his hand.
“Black Friday.”
I understand the confusion. That’s the answer I even sometimes get from adults when I ask them that question.
To be clear, Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving – the biggest shopping day of the year. The day Jesus died is the Friday before Easter, a day we call “Good Friday.”
But again, the confusion is understandable. Good Friday definitely feels like a “black” Friday.
On that Friday 2,000 years ago, darkness covered the land for three hours as Jesus – God himself in human form – was literally nailed to a piece of wood. As he hung there, beaten and bleeding, slowly suffocating under the weight of his own body, God the Father rained down on him the fury of hell for all of our failures.
We often forget what our moral failings deserve. We don’t think it’s such a big deal when we get swept up in the materialism and greed of our world. We laugh off the “little” sins like lies and lust. Our society now celebrates sexual sins as something to which young people should aspire.
There is a hymn which we sing at our church every year on Good Friday called “Stricken, Smitten, and Afflicted.” As we sit and stare at the cross, we sing “If you think of sin but lightly nor suppose the evil great, here you see its nature rightly, here its guilt may estimate.”
There at the cross, I see the death I deserve. There I see the pain and punishment I deserve. There I see the hell I deserve for my “little” lies and “laughable” sins.
Jesus suffered that horror because of me.
Good Friday feels dark. It feels sad. It feels like it should be called “Black Friday.”
And yet, we call it “Good Friday” because on that day our debt was paid.Though our sins leave our ledger “in the red,” owing God an eternity in the debtor’s prison of hell, Jesus paid our debt. He suffered our punishment in our place so we could be forgiven. When God calls us before his judgment throne to settle accounts, we will be found “in the black” through faith in Jesus.
That dark Friday 2,000 years ago is something we can celebrate. Jesus’ tragic death was no tragedy. His death saved you from your sins. His death saved you from the hell you deserve. His death saved you in every way a person can be saved.
That’s why we call it “Good.”