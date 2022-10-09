Technically the behavior is the result of one of two disorders: disposophobia or syllogomania. Disposophobia is the irrational fear of getting rid of or throwing away things. Syllogomania is simply compulsive accumulation, also known as collectionism. Both traditionally have been considered forms of obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).
Most people today simply call the behavior “hoarding.”
Hoarding has entered our vernacular due in large part to television shows like “Hoarders,” which has successfully run for 13 years on the A&E network. The American public is fascinated by people like Lonnie who has amassed a monumental collection of Las Vegas memorabilia, filling three homes, but has also accumulated hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt.
Or Betty, who ended up choosing her stuff over her family.
Or Glenn, who after the death of his wife, allowed rats to infest his home so he wouldn’t feel alone.
We like to watch reality shows like “Hoarders” in part because they make us feel better about ourselves. No matter how cluttered my house or messed up my family is, it’s not as bad as Lonnie’s or Betty’s or Glenn’s.
The danger of watching such extreme examples of hoarding is that it allows us to not see or recognize our own hoarding. “Wait a minute!” you may be thinking. “I don’t live in a rat-infested house. I don’t have garbage piled up to the roof or three homes packed full of collectibles.”
What we fail to see is all the wealth and possessions we hoard every day as we live in 21st century America. Consider this: The biggest complaint most of us have about our homes is that our closets, garages and freezers are too small.
Why is that? Because we have more stuff than we have room for. Many of us dread the idea of moving, not because we necessarily will miss our current home, but because we dread having to pack and unpack all this stuff.
We periodically throw food away from our refrigerators. We have garage sales and take bags full of clothes to Helping Hands and Goodwill. Yet our closets are still full and our garages cluttered.
Wise, old King Solomon once wrote, “I have seen a grievous evil under the sun: wealth hoarded to the harm of its owner” (Ecclesiastes 5:13). As Americans we often lose sight of what is truly important. We get caught up in the mentality that whoever dies with the most toys wins.
We forget we can’t take it with us. We forget that God has been generous with us so that we can be generous with others. Wealth is not meant to be hoarded. It is meant to be used to God’s glory and shared with others.
Worst of all, our hoarding can lead us away from God.
Weekends suddenly become about enjoying our toys and bay houses and campers, instead of church and family. The almighty dollar becomes our god.
Thankfully, we have a God who doesn’t abandon us to our sinful impulses, but pursues us, calls us to repentance, and showers us with full and free forgiveness because of Jesus.
So, as you watch extreme examples of hoarding on television, look closely at your home and your heart. We all struggle to some extent with an unhealthy attachment to the stuff of this world. Find in Jesus forgiveness and help. Remember what is really important.