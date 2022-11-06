Of all the state mottos, it is probably the most famous. The people of New Hampshire are extremely proud of it.
“Live free or die.”
Though not original to him, the motto is attributed to General John Stark, a New Hampshire-born war hero from the Revolutionary War. Stark led troops at the Battle of Bunker Hill and later at the Battle of Bennington, where his strategic victory earned him the nickname, “the hero of Bennington.”
In 1809, Stark was invited to give the toast at a reunion of veterans from the Battle of Bennington. Due to failing health, the elderly general was unable to attend. He sent a letter, however, offering the following, strongly worded toast:“Live free or die. Death is not the greatest of evils.”
In other words, it is better to die than live under tyranny.
Interestingly, the Apostle Paul spoke in a very similar way in his letter to the Galatians. In the early Christian Church, a group of Jewish Christians were threatening the freedom we have in Christ.
They were called Judaizers.
The Judaizers believed that Jesus, the Son of God, came to earth to suffer, die and rise again to win for us forgiveness and heaven. They believed that Jesus died for all people regardless of race, age or gender. But they also believed that in order to go to heaven, it was still necessary to obey all the Old Testament religious laws and ceremonies. To be saved, you still needed to eat kosher and be circumcised.
In other words, Jesus died for you, but you still have to do certain things in order to go to heaven. Jesus died for you, but you still have to obey the law.
When the Judaizers came to the churches in Galatia, they convinced many of the Galatian Christians to follow all the Old Testament laws and ceremonies. Many of the non-Jewish Christians in Galatia ceded to the pressure to be circumcised.
Paul’s letter to the Galatians is his most scathing. He tore into the Galatian Christians for turning their backs on the freedom Jesus had won for them. By living, dying and rising again, Jesus paid the entire price of our salvation. He set us free forever from sin and guilt. All those who believe in Jesus as their Savior have eternal life. You don’t have to do anything to earn it.
Jesus paid it all.
“It is for freedom that Christ has set you free,” Paul wrote. “You who are trying to be justified by the law have been alienated from Christ; you have fallen from grace.” (Galatians 5:1,3).
In other words, when you think you have to earn forgiveness and heaven by what you do, you are turning your back on Jesus. You are rejecting the freedom he won for you. You are falling from grace.
Live free or die. Cling to Jesus and the freedom he won for you or lose that freedom. You can’t and haven’t earned heaven by what you do. We have all failed miserably to obey God’s law perfectly as he commands. The only way to heaven is through faith in Jesus. Any other road leads to death and hell.
So don’t think you are earning heaven by being a good person, by going to church or by obeying certain laws or traditions. Cling to Jesus and the freedom he won for you. Trust in him. Don’t let anyone tell you that you have to do certain things to earn heaven. Jesus did it all.
Live free or die.