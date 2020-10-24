I grew up a little over an hour outside Chicago. The years I played basketball in high school and college just happened to coincide with the reign of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.
So, I was delighted a few months ago when ESPN released a 10-episode behind-the-scenes documentary called “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and those Chicago Bulls teams. I watched each episode with bated breath.
In the documentary, they interviewed dozens of players and industry insiders. They talked about what made Michael Jordan great. One fellow player said, “Michael had the singular gift of being able to be in the moment.”
During games, he wouldn’t fret about the past. He didn’t dwell on a missed shot or a bad pass. He didn’t worry about what would happen if he missed. He was able to live in the present – to focus on the task at hand.
As human beings, we have a hard time living in the present. As little kids, we can’t wait till we can be big kids. When we are big kids, we can’t wait to be adults. When we become adults, we can’t wait until we retire. When we retire, we wish we could go back and do the things we used to do when we were young.
So often we long for the future or we live in the past. We worry about tomorrow or we pine for the good ole days.
We fail to live in the present.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying you shouldn’t plan or work for future goals. I’m not saying you shouldn’t enjoy the wonderful memories of the past. But yesterday is gone forever. Tomorrow may never come.
God has given you today as a gift. There’s a reason they call it the present.
The Psalm writer tells us, “Today is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24). God has given you today to live and breathe and enjoy the blessings he has given you. Sure, today we have pains and problems, but every day also has new and wonderful blessings. Every day has good gifts from God.
In fact, the greatest gift God has given you is the fact that you are saved. Right now. Today. The Apostle Paul tells us that “now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2). You are forgiven. You are going to heaven. You can’t see it yet, but it is yours right now through faith in Jesus.
Today is the opportunity God has given you to thank him – to live for him who lived and died for you. Jesus tells us to work while it is day “because the night is coming when no one can work” (John 9:4).
Don’t wait until next month to get back into church. Don’t wait until next week to help out your elderly neighbor. Don’t wait until tomorrow to talk to your kids about God.
Tomorrow may never come.
God has given you today. So take the time today. Take the time to see the good things God has given you, to thank him for the heaven which is already yours through faith, and to live for him who lived and died for you.
Yesterday is gone forever. Tomorrow may never come. God has given you today.
Use it.