I was at the same time excited and overwhelmed. It was only eight days until we went on a cruise. My family and I were extremely excited about our vacation.
But I was also feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the things I had to get done before we left. I had to make sure everything was ready at church for when I’m gone. We had to pack. We had to clean the house. We had to go to the pharmacy. We had to get our van fixed.
I felt like I was running around like a chicken with its head cut off.
You understand that expression, right? If you butcher a chicken by cutting off its head, the nerve endings will still continue to fire, meaning it will flap its wings and even run around for a number of minutes afterward. Some farmers used to cut off their chickens’ heads and then let them run until they bled out.
To run around like a chicken with its head cut off means to run around frantically and chaotically without purpose or direction.
That’s how I felt then.
Recently I read the curious case of Mike the Headless Chicken. In the 1940s a farmer from Colorado chopped the head off one of his chickens, whom he had named Mike, to butcher him for dinner. The farmer accidently missed the jugular and left the brain stem intact. Amazingly Mike didn’t die. The farmer was so amazed, he nursed his headless chicken back to health.
Mike the Headless Chicken was able to survive another 18 months without a head.
The truth is, however, Mike the Headless Chicken was also Mike the Helpless Chicken. He couldn’t function or feed himself. In the end, he couldn’t survive without a head.
And neither can we.
That truth seems obvious, but sometimes we forget that as Christian churches. The Apostle Paul tells us that Jesus is “the head of the body, the church” (Colossians 1:18). The head guides. The head directs. The head leads.
Without a head we go the wrong direction. We make wrong choices. We run around frantically and chaotically without purpose or direction.
A constant danger for us as churches is to forget why we are here. We want to be relevant. We want to be cool. We want people to come to church.
As churches, we have lots of voices telling us what we should be and do to get more people to come to church. We each have a voice inside us telling us that the church should teach what we believe and what we think. Church leaders have long meetings and heated discussions about what direction the church should go and what it should be doing.
And as a result, we as churches sometimes find ourselves chasing every latest trend, trying to make everybody happy, and busying ourselves with trivial matters.
We end up running around frantically without any seeming purpose or direction
We need a head. Through his word, Jesus, our head, reminds us why we exist as a church. Through his word, he directs us. Through his word, he leads us where we need to go.
If you feel like your church is wandering aimlessly – if you feel like you have lost direction and purpose – don’t go chasing trends or taking surveys about what everybody thinks you should be or do as a church.
Go back to the word. Study the word. Listen to what Jesus tells you in his word. He is the head. He will lead you where you need to go.