In my opinion, it’s one of the coolest words in the Bible, even though you won’t find it in most English Bibles we use today.
The word is “paraclete.” And no, I’m not talking about the bird.
That’s a parakeet.
Look it up. Paraclete is a real English word. It comes from the Greek word “parakletos.” Over the centuries, translators struggled to find a good way to translate the word parakletos into English. So, at some point, somebody basically decided to just make the Greek word sound English and the word paraclete was born.
Most people, however, don’t use the word paraclete in everyday conversation. Honestly, I have yet to meet anyone who is not a pastor who knew what the word paraclete meant.
Jesus used the word paraclete as he spoke with his disciples in the upper room on the night before he died. He promised them, “I will ask the Father and he will give you another counselor (literally paraclete) to be with you forever – the Spirit of truth” (John 14:16).
Other English translations of that verse call him the advocate, the comforter or the helper. Nobody can quite decide which English word best expresses what the Greek word parakletos means.
I prefer to simply say, paraclete.
The Greek word parakletos literally means, “someone who is called to your side.” Oftentimes it was used in a legal sense. Your defense lawyer would be your paraclete. He would come and stand beside you to stand up for you in court.
The word came to mean anyone who would stand by you in difficult times. A paraclete will stand up for you – as an advocate. He will advise you – as a counselor. He will encourage you – as a comforter. He will be your helper in many different ways.
None of the English words which Bible translations use today really express everything that is packed into that one word, paraclete.
The amazing thing is that the Bible tells us that, as Christians, we actually have two paracletes.
In John’s first letter, God promises that when we mess up – when we sin and deserve to be declared guilty by God the Judge – we have a paraclete “who speaks to the Father in our defense – Jesus Christ, the Righteous One” (1 John 2:1). We have a defense attorney who will stand by our side on Judgment Day and say, “I suffered their punishment in their place.”
Jesus, your paraclete, promises to always stand by you and stand up for you.
But then Jesus, on the night before he died, promised another paraclete – the spirit of truth. God sends the Holy Spirit to walk beside us on life’s journey. The Holy Spirit is our paraclete. As we read our Bibles and hear God’s Word, the Holy Spirit stands next to us, speaking to our hearts – counseling, comforting and guiding us.
You are never alone. When you are hurting or afraid, when you’ve messed everything up in your life, when not one person here on earth will stand by you or stand up for you, you have two paracletes who will always stand with you. They will always stand up for you. They will never leave you or forsake you.
That’s what a paraclete does.