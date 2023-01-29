I still have an accent.
After 30 years of studying Spanish, after 24 years of being married to a woman from Mexico, after three years of living in Mexico, three years of living in Miami and 20 years of living in South Texas, I still have a gringo accent when I speak Spanish.
It is very frustrating.
Don’t get me wrong. I have become quite adept at speaking Spanish. I consider myself fluent. In a quick conversation, I can probably pass for a native speaker. But no matter how hard I try, if I am speaking for any length of time, my gringo accent will rear its ugly head.
I also have another accent which often rears its ugly head.
Just this last week it happened again. I fell into an old sin with which I have struggled for many years. It’s very frustrating. I am a pastor. I love God and want to serve him. Yet, I still find myself falling into the same old stupid sins week after week, year after year.
It is very frustrating.
The Apostle Paul understood that frustration. If you have a chance this week, read Romans chapter seven (especially verses 14-25). In those verses, Paul talks about the frustration every Christian feels at some point.
No matter how hard we work, no matter how hard we try, no matter how much we grow in our faith and service to God, our old sinful nature periodically rears its ugly head. This side of heaven, we will never be perfectly fluent in our faith.
We need to be honest about that. As Christians, we sometimes fall into thinking that we have made it – that we have gotten rid of our sinful accent. We either minimize our sins, thinking they really aren’t that bad, or we simply live in denial about our failures and weaknesses.
We all sin every single day. We all still have weak areas and blind spots in our faith.
The other error we fall into as Christians is to simply stop trying. We know we are never going to be perfect this side of heaven, so the devil tempts us to just say, “Oh well, I might as well just give in. No matter how hard I try, I’ll never be able to be perfect. Besides, God will forgive me.”
Faith doesn’t think that way. When we see what Jesus suffered to win that forgiveness, when we grasp how harmful and dangerous our sins are, when we truly appreciate all that God has done for us in his amazing grace, we will fight against our sinful urges. We will work hard to do better – to be better – to thank God for his goodness.
But, no matter how hard we try, that ugly accent will periodically rear its ugly head. And that can be frustrating. With Paul, we throw up our arms in disgust and say, “What a wretched man I am. Who will rescue me from this body of death?” (Romans 7:24)
Then we turn our eyes to our Savior and his cross. We are forgiven. One day we will be free from this frustration.
In heaven, we will rest from our struggle with sin.
In heaven, my accent of sin will be gone.