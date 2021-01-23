The story is told of two young men who lived every football fan’s fantasy. They won tickets to the Super Bowl. Wanting to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, they arrived early for the game and excitedly found their seats. Slowly, the rest of the stadium filled around them.
As kickoff approached, the young men noticed a seat in front of them which remained empty. The game began and yet no one came. The first quarter came and went and still the seat sat empty. The young men were incredulous. How could a person not use their ticket to the Super Bowl?
By halftime they couldn’t take it anymore. They asked the people nearby if they knew whose seat it was.
“Yes,” said the woman sitting next to the empty seat. “It was my husband’s, but he passed away.”
“I’m so sorry,” replied one of the young men. “But I am surprised a family member or friend didn’t want to use his ticket.”
“I am too,” the woman answered with a shrug. “But they all said they would rather go to the funeral.”
We all have to make choices when it comes to our time. We each are given 24 hours a day and seven days a week. We all have so many things we want to and have to do. You can’t do them all. We have to make choices.
The choices we make reflect our priorities. Your priorities are the things which are important to you. If you’re not sure what your priorities are, just look at how you spend your time and your money. That will give you a pretty good idea what is most important to you.
God wants to be the most important thing in your life and he deserves it. He is our creator. He is our savior. He is our friend. Everything we have and everything we are is because of him.
A wise old pastor once told me that priorities are like a button down shirt. If the first button isn’t buttoned right, all the other buttons will be crooked. But if you get the first button right, all the other buttons fall into place.
God is that first button. If you give to him the first part of your time and money, he will make sure you have enough for everything else. In the Old Testament, God’s people weren’t giving to him first. So God challenged them. “Test me in this,” he said, “and see if I will not throw open the floodgates of heaven and pour out so much blessing that you will not have enough room for it” (Malachi 3:10).
Test God. Give to him first. Start off each week going to church. Start off each day in prayer. Read your Bible every day. Button the top button first and see if God doesn’t make everything else fall into place.