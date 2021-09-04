“This isn’t rocket surgery.”
The first time I said those words, it was an accident, an embarrassing slip of the tongue. Since then, however, it has become my favorite mixed metaphor. I often say it just to see if people notice.
You know how the two sayings actually go, right? “This isn’t rocket science.” “This isn’t brain surgery.” They both mean the same thing.
This isn’t complicated. This isn’t difficult to understand. You should be able to understand what I am saying.
Many people treat the Bible and the Christian faith as if they were rocket science or brain surgery. Some churches and preachers try to show off how smart they are by using complicated theological terms or by speaking in philosophical abstracts. Many sincere Christians have tried to read their Bible and given up because they simply couldn’t understand what they were reading.
The truth, however, is that the Christian faith is not rocket science. Reading the Bible is not brain surgery.
Sure, we believe profound truths about God and eternity. In the Bible, our God reveals to us concepts which we can’t fully grasp or logically explain this side of heaven. Some books and chapters of the Bible are more difficult to read than others.
But in the end, this isn’t rocket surgery.
The brilliance of our Savior Jesus is that he explained the most profound truths in simple stories and illustrations called parables. The most difficult and obscure parts of the Bible are explained in other simpler, more straightforward passages of Scripture. The basic teachings of the Bible are so simple, a small child can understand and believe them.
The message of the Bible is simple. There is only one God. We are his creation. Though he created, loves and cares for us, we have rebelled against him and disobeyed him more times than we can count. For each of those moral failings we deserve God’s eternal punishment in hell.
But God loved us so much, he became one of us in the form of Jesus. Jesus – God himself – suffered his own punishment for our failures. All those who believe in him, will live with him forever in the happiness of heaven. All those who reject him will suffer the punishment they deserve in hell. Our lives here on earth are our opportunity to believe in Jesus and thank him with our lives.
That’s the message of the Bible. Read it and you will see.
As you begin, however, allow me to give you a little advice. First of all, pick a modern translation. Don’t start off trying to the read the old King James Version of the Bible with its “thees” and “thous.” Most modern translations are faithful to the original languages and much easier to understand.
Don’t try to read the Bible cover to cover. The books of the Bible don’t even go in chronological order. Also, don’t simply open your Bible up and begin reading. The Bible is made up of 66 individual books. Pick a book and read it from beginning to end. Start with simpler books like Genesis, Luke and Acts. When you finish those, ask your pastor what you should read next, or reach out to me. I’ll point you in the right direction.
Finally, understand that you may not understand everything you read in your Bible or hear in church for the first time. That’s OK. Just keep going. Pray about it. God will help you. Sometimes you have to hear something more than once to fully understand it.
In the end, don’t be afraid to read your Bible. You can do it. This isn’t rocket surgery.