People today say it in different ways. “Stay in your lane, bro.” “You do you and I’ll do me.” “MYOB.”
Mind your own business. Live and let live. Do not judge.
Our world today puts a premium on respecting other people’s choices and not judging their lifestyles. “Why should you care what other people do? Why should it bother you? You should just worry about your own choices and mind your own #$!% business.”
In fact, that is one of the biggest complaints about traditional Christianity. To tell somebody their lifestyle choice is sinful or to say their beliefs are wrong is considered unloving. To tell somebody if they don’t believe in Jesus as their Savior they are going to hell is considered rude and offensive.
“The Bible even says, ‘Judge not, lest you be judged!,’” our world indignantly responds.
And that’s the conundrum in which modern Christians find themselves. The Bible calls certain behaviors and choices “sin.” The Bible condemns sin. It condemns false teaching. It condemns those who don’t believe in Jesus to an eternity in hell. The Bible says that only through faith in Jesus can a person find forgiveness and eternal life in heaven.
To say such things publicly or even privately to other people in our world today, however, is considered intolerant and unloving. When Christians openly confess those truths or confront others with them, many in our society respond with venom and vitriol.
The easiest thing for us to do as Christians right now is to mind our own business, to stay in our own lane. You do you and I’ll do me.
Though that is the easiest thing to do, it is not the most loving. The Bible does say, “Judge not, or you too will be judged” (Matthew 7:1). But if you look closely at that passage and others like it, it’s talking specifically about being judgmental or proudly placing yourself as judge over others.
In contrast, the Bible actually tells us as Christians to announce God’s judgment to others – to call sin, “sin.” God commands us as forgiven sinners to call other sinners to repent and to share with them the good news of God’s forgiveness in Christ.
And to do so is love.
If we truly believe what the Bible says – if we truly believe that sin is dangerous and deadly, if we truly believe that those who don’t trust in Jesus go to hell, if we truly believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven – how can we not say anything?
It’s actually love to say that certain lifestyles and choices are sin. It’s love to encourage people to repent of their sins. It’s love to tell people that faith in Jesus alone is what saves.
To be clear, how we say it is important. God wants us to speak the truth in love. He wants us to speak the truth patiently, humbly and respectfully. Remember, we are sinners, too. We aren’t any better than anyone else. We are simply beggars showing other beggars the way to the soup kitchen.
Staying in your own lane, however, is not an option as a Christian. Idly standing by as others walk away from God or slide down the slippery slope to hell is not love. God makes other people’s welfare my business.
After killing his brother Abel, Cain famously asked God, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Genesis 4:9).
Yes. Yes, you are.