In 1977, the band ABBA released a song which would become one of their greatest hits. In the song, the singer Agnetha Fältskog expresses her gratitude for the wonderful gift of music. She marvels at the fact that she has been blessed with the talent to sing. She openly wonders who it was that first shared with her that gift. Whoever it was, she said, she’s a fan.
“Thank you for the music,” she sang, “for giving it to me.”
I feel the same way.
Music has long been a part of my life. I grew up in a singing family and a singing church. I began piano lessons at age 6. Then came the trumpet, baritone and trombone. As an adult, I picked up the guitar.
But my favorite thing to do is sing. My children roll their eyes every time I tell them I wish life were a musical so we could just walk around singing all the time. If you see me driving down the road, I guarantee you will see me singing along with the radio.
Music inspires me. It comforts me. It fills my heart with joy.
That’s why I am so thankful that my church is a singing church. What many people don’t know is that congregational singing in churches was not common before the days of Martin Luther in the 16th century.
Besides being a world-famous theologian and reformer, Luther was a musician. He considered music a gift of God which could be used to adorn and highlight the wonderful words of God.
“Next to the word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world,” Luther said. “After all, the gift of language combined with the gift of song was only given to man to let him know that he should praise God with both word and music, namely, by proclaiming (the Word of God) through music.”
Luther wrote dozens of Christian hymns and encouraged others to do the same. The fact that we sing hymns together in church today can be traced directly back to Martin Luther. Before Martin Luther, the music in the church was performed only by choirs and the clergy.
Now God’s people get to sing along in worship just like I sing along with my radio every time I get in my car.
I am thankful to Martin Luther and the hundreds of other hymn writers who throughout the centuries have passed down to us a treasury of hymns with words which proclaim the precious truths of God’s word and music which expresses the emotion of those words.
Think about what worship would be like without music. Think about the comfort, joy, and peace you receive as you sing your songs of praise in church. Think about the hymns which have touched and comforted you throughout your life.
And then, don’t just thank the hymn writers like Martin Luther, Isaac Watts and Keith Getty. Thank the giver of all good things. Thank God for giving us the gift of music to beautify our world. Thank him for giving us the gift of music to beautify our worship.
Because I don’t know about you, but, like ABBA, I’m a fan.
— Pastor Andrew Schroer has been a pastor for over 20 years and is currently serving at Redeemer Lutheran Church with campuses in Edna and Victoria. Read more of his devotional writing and contact him at 364DaysofThanksgiving.com. His new book, “364 Days of Devotion,” is available on Amazon.com.