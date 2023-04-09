Technology has come a long way since I was a kid. When I was a boy, we would never have dreamt of the technology our children enjoy today. When I was a kid, VR (virtual reality) was called a 3D View-Master.
Do you remember the 3D View-Master?
It looked like a pair of binoculars. The round cards you put into it contained slides with two one-dimensional pictures side by side. When you looked into the View-Master, the images would be brought together and the picture would jump out at you in three dimensions.
This week is a special week in the Christian Church. This week we celebrate Holy Week. This week we follow our Savior Jesus during his last days here on earth. This week we follow him to the cross and to the empty tomb.
In many ways, Holy Week is like a 3D View-Master.
During Holy Week, we see two very different pictures side by side. On Palm Sunday, we see Jesus entering Jerusalem in pomp and circumstance. Thousands cheered him on. They laid palm branches on the road ahead of him. They sang, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!”
They welcomed Jesus as a powerful prophet, a conquering king, Israel’s great hope. But then, if you look closely, he didn’t ride in on a white stallion. He wasn’t wearing a crown of gold. Jesus entered Jerusalem humbly, riding on a donkey.
We see those two contrasting pictures of Jesus throughout his life. His birth was announced by legions of angels in the sky, yet he was born in a stable and laid in a manger.
On the Mount of Transfiguration, Jesus’ face shined like the sun. He performed amazing miracles – walking on water, healing the sick, raising the dead. And yet, if you looked at him, he was a just regular Joe Schmoe – poor and unassuming.
During Holy Week, he entered Jerusalem to the adulation of the crowds. Just five days later, they jeered, “Crucify him! Crucify him!” as he stood before them, beaten and bleeding.
How do we make sense of these two seemingly contrasting pictures of Jesus? Holy Week helps. Holy Week brings those two opposing images together so we can see and understand Jesus in three dimensions.
Jesus is the glorious, all-powerful, and eternal Son of God – God himself. In his amazing grace, however, he left behind his glory. He set aside his power. He sacrificed everything to come to this world to save us.
Jesus entered Jerusalem on that first Palm Sunday in glory to do one thing – to die on Good Friday. Jesus entered into Jerusalem knowing exactly what would happen to him only five days later. Jesus walked that road to the cross willingly because he loved you so much.
There on the cross, he paid the price to set you free from your sins and hell. There on the cross, God died.But he didn’t stay dead. The darkness of Good Friday eventually turned to the sunrise of Easter morning. Jesus rose in glory and power. He once again rules over all things as King of kings and Lord of lords.
When we look at Jesus, we often see two very different pictures in the Bible: one of glory and power; the other of humility and weakness. Only through the 3D View-Master of Holy Week does it all makes sense.
There we see in three dimensions the depth of his love for us.