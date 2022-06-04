I don’t know how to feel at this moment. My family and I are on vacation at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
Just reading those words back to myself, I can assume a number of you feel no sympathy for me. We are at Disney World, and – as seemingly every employee here at the parks reminds us – this is the happiest place on earth.
We are happy.
This was a much needed vacation. My teenage children and I have bonded over our mutual love for the rides, Star Wars, and all things Harry Potter. We have run ourselves to the point of exhaustion, but have had a blast while doing so.
That is why it has been somewhat surreal for me reading and processing the reports from Uvalde. Nineteen elementary school children. Two teachers. I am crying even as I type those words.
It was only yesterday my kids were that age. I can’t imagine what the residents of Uvalde are going through right now. I can’t fathom the hurt and horror the families of the victims feel right now.
In contrast, my biggest worry today has been whether I would be able to book a lightning pass for my daughter to ride “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
How do you process a tragedy like this while sitting at the happiest place on earth?
First of all, by realizing that the happiest place on earth isn’t heaven. Though this has been a trip of a lifetime, it hasn’t been all rainbows and unicorns. The heat and exhaustion have taken their toll on us. We have faced the inevitable stress of trying to plan the ideal family vacation. We’ve had moments of tension and frustration. We’ve missed out on a number of attractions and rides because we didn’t know where to go or how to reserve them. We’ve spent way too much money.
Again, I expect no sympathy from you. My point is simply that here on earth, our common human experience is one mixed with joy and sorrow. It’s not all good and it’s not all bad. We live in a world stained by sin where evil men and women do horrific things. We live in a world where children get shot, moms get Leukemia, and parents get divorced.
Yet God also gives us joy-filled moments with people we love. One of the lessons from this tragedy is to never take those moments for granted. Make the most of the time you have with your children and families. God never promises us a tomorrow here on earth. Treasure the good times God gives today.
As I sit here at the happiest place on earth, processing this horrible tragedy, I am so thankful that this isn’t my forever home. If this is the happiest place on earth, I definitely don’t want to spend eternity on earth.
Thankfully, we have a God who loved us so much, he won for us a home much better than Disney World. My heart is comforted as I read the stories of the faith of the families and of the little children and teachers who believed in their Savior Jesus.They are now safe from evil men. They are with their Savior, enjoying a happiness we can’t begin to fathom this side of heaven.
As I sit here at the happiest place on earth – a place still mixed with joy and sorrow – I thank God for the heaven he has prepared for all who believe in him.
That is truly the happiest place.