I still feel bad.
My in-laws had never been to an amusement park before. They had never ridden on a rollercoaster. So we decided to take them to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
We were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, when we walked by a building that said it was an “indoor” rollercoaster. The sign said: “Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.”
The building didn’t look very big. I thought to myself, “This would be a good rollercoaster to take my in-laws on. I mean, how bad can it be if it’s inside such a small building?”
I understand now that I was being a bit naïve.
Though not big, it was fast. The ride actually doesn’t start slowly like a normal rollercoaster. They shoot you out like a rocket going 5 Gs. The entire ride is in the dark, with the music blasting and lights periodically flashing. The ride is jolting, full of twists and turns, ups and downs, that you can’t see coming.
Though shaken up, my in-laws did survive. Thankfully, when we got off, we were still at Disney World. By the end of the day, after experiencing all the fun and excitement Disney had to offer, the harrowing rollercoaster was a distant memory.
Since that day, however, I’ve often thought about how life is a lot like Aerosmith’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster. Life has many ups and downs, twists and turns. It can be jostling. The real challenge, however, is that we often can’t see those sudden drops or jolting turns coming.
Life is like riding a rollercoaster in the dark.
I have a friend named Sarah. For the last few years, she has worked hard to make it as a single mom of three small children. She just got a promotion at work. She was getting more involved at church. Things were looking up. Then came a twist she didn’t see coming. The bottom fell out.
She was diagnosed with leukemia.
All of us have experienced those jarring, life-changing moments. Life is humming along relatively smoothly, when suddenly life takes a twist you didn’t see coming – a sickness, the loss of a job, the loss of somebody you love.
Oftentimes we struggle with the rollercoaster of life because we forget that God told us it would be this way. We get surprised and even feel betrayed by God when jarred by life’s sudden twists and turns. But Jesus told us that in this sinful world we will have crosses to bear. We will all have to face sickness and even death.
But as we ride the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster of life, we do so knowing that our Savior God is sitting right beside us.
He promises to never leave us or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5). He promises that he will make every twist, turn and tumble work for our eternal good (Romans 8:28). He promises that no matter what happens, we have a home waiting for us in heaven through faith in Jesus.
When you find yourself struggling with the roller coaster of life – when you get jarred by a sudden, unexpected twist — turn to God in prayer. Open your Bible. Cling to his promises. He will get you through.
And remember, what is waiting for you at the end is better than Disney World.