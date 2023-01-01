I’ve been looking forward to 2023 for quite a while now.
And no, it’s not because I have some great vacation planned. (Though I do. We are headed to the Bahamas, baby!) Nor is it because I will be hitting some important milestone this year. (Though I will be. I turn 50 in August.)
No, the reason I have been looking forward to ’23 is because I grew up just outside of Chicago. The years I played basketball in high school and college just happened to coincide with the reign of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA.
When I was a kid, I wanted to be like Mike. I bought his #23 jersey. I wore the shoes. I tried to mimic his shot.
And now we are entering the Year of Jordan. I have a feeling two thousand #23 is going to be a great year.
In honor of the Year of Jordan, I recently rewatched the 10-episode behind-the-scenes documentary “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and those Chicago Bulls teams.
At its heart, the documentary is an homage to the basketball genius of Michael Jordan. One quote in particular from the documentary stands out for me. One fellow player said, “Michael had the singular gift of being able to be in the moment.”
During games, he wouldn’t fret about the past. He didn’t dwell on a missed shot or a bad pass. He didn’t worry about what would happen if he missed the next. He was able to live in the present – to focus on the task at hand.
As human beings, we have a hard time living in the moment. As little kids, we can’t wait to be grown up. When we become adults, we can’t wait until we retire. When we retire, we wish we could go back and do all the things we used to do when we were young.
So often we long for the future or dwell on the past. We worry about tomorrow or we beat ourselves about yesterday.
We fail to live in the moment.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying you shouldn’t plan or work for future goals. I’m not saying you shouldn’t enjoy the wonderful memories of the past. But yesterday is gone forever. Tomorrow may never come.
God has given you today. Sure, today we have pains and problems, but every day also presents us with new and wonderful blessings. Every day God gives good gifts.
In fact, the greatest gift God has given you is the fact that you are saved. Right now. Today. The Apostle Paul tells us that “now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation” (2 Corinthians 6:2). All the failings of yesterday are forgiven forever because of Jesus. Heaven is coming tomorrow, but it already belongs to you today through faith.
That means that today is the opportunity God has given you to thank him – to live for him who lived and died for you. Jesus tells us to work while it is day “because the night is coming when no one can work” (John 9:4).
As we begin 2023, the Year of Jordan, be like Mike. Don’t live this year dwelling on the failures of the past. They are forever forgiven in Christ. Don’t waste your time fretting and worrying about an unknown future. No matter what happens, you have heaven.
Be in the moment. Appreciate the blessings and life God has given you today. Live every moment for him who lived and died for you. Face every moment with the confidence that you can’t lose because of Jesus.
May God bless you richly in 2023 – the Year of Jordan.