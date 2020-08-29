In his dialogues with the ancient Greek philosopher, Socrates, a guy named Phaedrus supposedly said, “Things are not always what they seem; the first appearance deceives many; the intelligence of a few perceives what has been carefully hidden.”
Things are not always what they seem. For example, a firefly is not a fly; it’s a beetle. A silkworm is not a worm; it’s a caterpillar. A lead pencil contains no lead; it’s made of graphite. A peanut is not a nut; it’s a legume. An English horn is not English and it’s not a horn – it’s a French alto oboe. A guinea pig is not from Guinea and it’s definitely not a pig; it’s a rodent from South America.
Right now it seems like everything is falling apart. We are in a pandemic. The economy is tanking. Our government is a mess. Everybody seems to be mad at everybody else because we can’t agree on masks or statues or how best to respond to COVID-19.
The children of our community recently went back to school. None of us know quite what to think about that. We wonder what is going to happen. Our kids are stressed. Your marriage is falling apart. You don’t know how you are going to pay the bills.
Sometimes – a lot of the time – it seems like everything in our lives and world is spinning out of control. Sometimes it seems like the devil or the evil people of our world are going to win. Sometimes it feels like we are losers.
It’s at times like these that we need to remember things are not always what they seem.
If you have a chance this week, read Romans chapter eight, especially verses 28-39. There Paul vividly describes how it seems. “We are considered as sheep to be slaughtered,” he readily admits (verse 36). It seems like all hope is lost.
The truth, however, is that “in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us” (37). We can’t lose. God will make everything in our lives (even pandemics) work out for our eternal good (28). If God loved us so much, he gave up his own Son for us, how is he not also going to make everything else work out for our good (32)?
Besides, he’s God. If the all-powerful God is on our side, how can we lose (31)? He has declared us innocent of all our sins because of Jesus (33,34). No matter what happens here on earth, we have the glory of heaven waiting for us (30).
Nothing – not a pandemic nor social unrest nor corrupt politicians, not hurricanes nor divorce nor even death – can separate us from the love of God we have in Christ Jesus (38,39).
That is the truth. That is reality. Because of Jesus, you are more than a conqueror. Because of Jesus, you can’t lose. Because of Jesus, the almighty, all-knowing, eternal God will never stop loving you. He will never leave you. He will always make everything in your life work out for your eternal good.
I know it may seem like everything is falling apart right now.
Just remember that things aren’t always what they seem.