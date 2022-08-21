It’s a silly little joke I like to play on little children.
Sometimes when I visit families in their homes, their children will have toys from the “Toy Story” movies. Without fail, I always grab Woody and tell the kids, “Thank you for finding my toy!” I then proceed to act as if I am going to take him home with me.
When the kids inevitably protest, I show them the name scribbled on the bottom of Woody’s boot. I remind them that my name is Andy and then stuff the toy in my bag as if I were going to abscond with it.
Kids tend to not like it when I do that.
In the “Toy Story” movies, all of the toys find great comfort in the fact that Andy’s name is written on the bottom of their feet. Belonging to Andy and being loved by him gives them identity, purpose and joy.
I’ve been thinking a lot about the toys from “Toy Story” in the last few days. Recently, we have had an unusually (and wonderfully) high number of baptisms at our church.
God gives many beautiful blessings in baptism, but one of the big ones is that, when we are baptized, God writes his name on us. In baptism, God marks us as his own.
Just as the Father spoke to Jesus on the day of his baptism, saying, “You are my Son,” so he speaks to us in our baptism. In your baptism, God adopted you. He said, “You are my son” and “You are my daughter.” In your baptism, he put his name on you. You belong to him.
And just like the toys in “Toy Story,” knowing that we belong to God and are loved by him gives us identity, purpose and joy. In a way, your baptism is who you are. You are a baptized child of God. You are dearly loved by him. You belong to him and nobody can take you away from him.
Well, actually, there is one person. The only one who can erase Jesus’ name from the bottom of your boot is you. You can reject the faith he gives in baptism. You can decide to turn away from him, but nobody and nothing can ever steal you from his hand.
You belong to God. He has written his name on you. You are his very special possession.
And that means he will always love you. He will always care for you. He will always forgive you. That is the promise of your baptism. The word “baptize” means “to wash.” Because of Jesus, God has washed you clean of all the junk and garbage you have ever thought, said or done.
Belonging to God gives your life purpose. You are here for a reason. Your life has meaning. We get to live for him who lived and died for us. Belonging to God means we will live with him forever in the happiness and perfection of heaven.
So when you see someone getting baptized – when you think about your own baptism – look at the bottom of your shoe and know that God has written his name on you.
You belong to him and that makes all the difference.