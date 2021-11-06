Author and international speaker Carol Kent will be the keynote speaker during the upcoming Sister-to-Sister Rally in Longview.
The rally is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 4656 Page Road, in Longview. The theme is “Unquenchable Faith.”
Kent is a former radio show co-host and speaks internationally. She regularly appears on a wide variety of nationally syndicated radio and television broadcasts. She is the president of Speak Up Speaker Services and the founder and director of the Speak Up Conference.
Kent is the author of “Unquenchable Faith,” “Tame Your Fears, Becoming a Woman of Influence,” “Mothers Have Angel Wings” and “Secret Longings of the Heart.”
Kent’s only child is serving a life sentence in the state of Florida and she is passionate about helping inmates and their families adjust to their “new normal.” She and her husband, Gene, founded the nonprofit organization Speak Up for Hope, with the goal of helping inmates and their families through resources and encouragement.
Allison McKinney, who has served on numerous committees and leadership teams at Macedonia Baptist Church, will lead the congregation through song and prayer during the rally.
For registration details and schedule, go to www.sister2sisterrally.org and click on the “Events” header. Instead of a registration fee, an offering will be taken to help support Kent’s nonprofit Speak Up for Hope. Box lunches will be offered at $9 each.