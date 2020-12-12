St. Matthew Catholic Church in Longview is home to a new columbarium and prayer garden.
A blessing and dedication ceremony for the new structures, led by Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, took place Dec. 3.
The Rev. Xavier Pappu, pastor at St. Matthew, said the project has been in the works for five years.
“We wanted to have a Catholic cemetery for the three parishes in Longview,” Pappu said.
But because of some city and state laws things didn’t work out as planned, he said.
“The city doesn’t allow any new cemeteries within the city limits,” Pappu said. “We looked at land around Longview, three miles from the city limits, but that didn’t work out because it wasn’t convenient for us.”
Pappu said they also looked for old cemeteries to buy and expand but the city didn’t have any options for that.
“We have an acre and a half of land here, so finally we got permission from the bishop to start the columbarium,” he said. “Long story short, we wanted to have a cemetery but were unable to have it. But finally we ended up with the columbarium that is attached to the church grounds.”
A columbarium is described on the church’s website as a group of niches, typically within a wall, or other structure of brick, stone, granite, marble or other materials, that contains the cremated remains of the departed in a “worthy vessel.”
Pappu said a perpetual fund was created for the columbarium, which was completed in November.
“We spent nearly half a million dollars on this project,” he said. “People donated the statues and benches.”
Pappu said nearly 30 families have already reserved niches in the columbarium.
“Each niche can have two people in it and we will put the names on it just like in the cemeteries,” he said.
Joe Bianca, a deacon at St. Matthew, said he has already purchased a niche.
“The columbarium and prayer garden is a tremendous addition to the parish and is a place of eternal rest and is conducive to prayer and to spirituality,” he said. “It offers a time of reflection; a time to be close to loved ones after they’ve passed away.”
Steve Kennedy, chairman of the Parish Finance Council and a member of the Columbarium Committee, said the columbarium benefits not only St. Matthew but other Catholic parishes as well.
“We don’t have a Catholic cemetery in the community, so by building this columbarium and prayer garden on the parish grounds, we’re able to give St. Matthew and all the surrounding Catholic parishes and the community at large, a final resting place for their loved ones,” he said. “It’s a very sacred and holy place and something we didn’t have in the Longview community.”
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center will also share or retain one or more structures within the columbarium.
“They have cremated remains of babies that weren’t born alive and they are seeking a final resting place for those babies,” Kennedy said. “We have provided Christus Good Shepherd space in the columbarium for those cremated remains.”
He said Good Shepherd has donated a memorial on the grounds near the columbarium called Hope Memorial.
“It’s related to mothers who have lost a child, for example through a miscarriage,” he said. “It provides comfort to women and their families who have lost a child.”
Pappu said the statue depicts a mother who lost a baby and who gives the baby to Jesus.
“Jesus holds the baby in his lap and talks to the mother,” he said.
Bianca said the columbarium and prayer garden setting is quiet and peaceful.
“It’s more ideal than I thought it would be,” he said. “It’s very serene.”
Pappu said the columbarium is open to all baptized Christians — Catholic and non-Catholics.