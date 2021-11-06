Where do bass and crappie move in the fall? How should fishing tactics change? Do you find yourself watching videos on YouTube to answer questions and learn new skills? Teens are at the forefront of this trend, with YouTube as their preferred way of searching the internet.
Although YouTube is a recent phenomenon, watching someone else has been the preferred method of learning from time immemorial. So, although the Apostle Paul could not direct anyone to his YouTube channel, he often tells people to imitate what they have seen while watching his ministry (2 Thessalonians 3:7-9; 1 Corinthians 4:16 and 11:1; Philippians 4:9; and 2 Timothy 3:10).
This is fitting, you might say, for an apostle like Paul, but we are not apostles. True, we are not apostles. Paul, though, expects all Christians to become examples because all Christians are to imitate Christ (1 Corinthians 4:16 and 11:11). This is not mere ethical striving. We become like Christ because our salvation is union with and conformity to Christ (Romans 6). Becoming like Christ — and therefore becoming examples — is not an optional part of the Christian faith.
This means that becoming an example is not optional for even younger Christians. Paul tells Timothy: “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers” (1 Timothy 4:12). This verse poses a profound set of questions for contemporary churches. Do we look down on our young brothers and sisters in Christ by expecting less of them than Christ-likeness?
Let’s join Paul in encouraging Christian youth to become an example, imitators of Jesus, in five areas.
In speech: We should “encourage one another and build one another up” (1 Thessalonians 5:11). Our words should share in God’s work in the world, not work against it. Even more challenging, imitation of Christ means that when people curse us or insult us, we should bless them (1 Peter 2:23, 3:9; and 1 Corinthians 4:12).
In conduct: Elsewhere Paul uses this word to describe the way of life before conversion. In 1 Peter, it sums up the holy way of life to which those in Christ are called. In particular, “live in harmony with one another; be sympathetic; love as brothers, be compassionate and humble” (1 Peter 3:8).
In love: Finally, an easy one! That is, unless we connect this aspect of being an example to the way of our Lord Jesus Christ. Love, not only for those who love us, but for our enemies (Matthew 5:43-45). Love that gives itself even to the point of death (John 15:12-14).
In faith: Jesus Christ did not merely assent to facts about the Father. His faith was not merely without conceptual error. Jesus fully entrusted himself to the Father. Even when the way ahead was bitter, Jesus followed the will of the Father (Matthew 26:36-46). Even in the midst of suffering and treatment that did not match his true identity, Jesus “entrusted himself to the one who judges justly” (1 Peter 2:23).
In purity: Sometimes the emphasis here falls exclusively on sexual purity, but the import is broader: uncontaminated by evil. So, instead of ending this list by narrowing the focus to one type of sin, Paul is broadening it out to summarize a holy life that is not conformed to evil desires (1 Peter 1:14) or the patterns of this world (cf. Romans 12:2), but transformed by the Spirit’s work of forming Christ in the believer (Galatians 4:19).
To what are we calling Christian youth? Are we settling for attendance or Bible facts or avoiding “big” sins or including faith in their resume of activities when they are called to become examples of Christ in our midst?
(Luke Tallon is associate professor of Theology and director of the Passage Institute for Youth and Theology at LeTourneau University.)