From Staff Reports
Theology on Tap, the monthly conversation about faith that takes place the first Tuesday of every month in a downtown Longview microbrewery, celebrated its second anniversary this week.
The discussion is still going strong, with the weekly gatherings drawing a diverse crowd to Oil Horse Brewery for socializing, panel presentations led by area pastors, and discussion. Some enjoy an Oil Horse beer, others have the brewery’s root beer. The city’s food trucks have often taken part, as well, setting up shop outside to serve the gathering.
This week’s discussion was “Christian responses to violence.” Previous Theology on Tap conversations have centered on such topics as the Christian response to income inequality, immigration, baptism and Bible interpretation.
“They’ve touched on some really tough topics we don’t necessarily all agree on, but we have a really strong foundation we are all tied to. Trust allows us to keep talking,” Jack Buttram, co-owner of Oil Horse Brewery, said last year. That foundation includes belief in Jesus as the son of God, his institution of baptism and communion, and the presence and power of the Holy Spirit.