PITTSBURG — A stroll through “Carols in the Park” at the First United Methodist Church Ministry Center in Pittsburg will quickly bring back the true meaning of Christmas.
A display of 33 trees set among a forest depicts Christmas carols telling the story of Jesus of Nazareth.
Four new trees have been added this year: “Mary, Did You Know,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “Of the Father’s Love Begotten” and “Good Christian Men Rejoice.”
Other carols include “Away in a Manger,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Christmas in our Hearts,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “Go Tell It On the Mountain,” “Good King Wenceslas,” “Hallelujah Chorus,” “Hark, The Herald Angels Sing,” “ Holly & the Ivy,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “I Saw Three Ships a Sailing,” “ In the Bleak Midwinter,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “ Joy to the World,” “Lo, How a Rose Ere’ Blooming,” “Mary, What You Gonna Name that Baby,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “People of Promise Arise,” “See Amid the Winter’s Snow,” “Silent Night,” “The First Noel,” “The Friendly Beasts,” “Little Drummer Boy,” “There’s a Song in the Air,” “We Three Kings” and “While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks by Night.”
This historical sanctuary of the church will be decorated and open for tours also.
“Carols in the Park” is a gift to the community. It is our desire to tell the story of Christ in such a beautiful way that it will touch the hearts of all who enter “Carols in the Park,” co-chair Mary Collins said. “Each carol tree expresses a part of the story from the announcement of the coming Messiah to the heralds that he is King of Kings, ending with the faithful coming to worship and share the good news. It is our desire to uplift and inspire those who know Christ and enlighten those who do not know him.”
Judy Jackson, member of the carols team, said, “‘Carols in the Park’ has been one of the most successful ministries of First Methodist Pittsburg. We have averaged over 2,000 guests each year and we hope to see even more guests attending this year.”
Co-chair Linda Alford said, “‘Carols in the Park’ is a wonderful opportunity to share an event that is free to the public during times of economic uncertainty. Our team of workers and designers, in fact, our entire church family, feel blessed to be a part of this event.”