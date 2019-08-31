The U.S. Catholic bishops’ organization said it replaced its public affairs director — a woman who triggered debate last month with tweets enthusiastically backing President Donald Trump and striking out at Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Sen. Kamala Harris of California.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops said church and politics veteran Chieko Noguchi is its new head of public affairs, a position that speaks for the Catholic Church in the United States. For the past 10 years, Noguchi worked in communications for the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, under Cardinal Donald Wuerl. Noguchi also worked for then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
Neither Noguchi nor her new boss, USCCB Chief Communications Officer James Rogers, would confirm why Noguchi’s predecessor, Judy Keane, left. Last month, when controversy about Keane’s pro-Trump tweets erupted, Rogers told The Washington Post she was on leave, and hinted at some displeasure.
“The bishops, not staff, set the conference’s federal policy positions,” Rogers said in mid-July. “The conference is nonpartisan and does not endorse political candidates.”