New Zion Baptist Church, 1105 Foster Drive, Longview, will present a 30th Anniversary Celebration honoring Pastor Robert Hundley at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Post Oak Baptist Church in Kilgore with the Rev. Larry Washington, pastor.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 317 W. Methvin St., Longview, will host its Seventh Pastoral Anniversary Service, celebrating Pastor Harvel Davis, at 9:45 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Timothy Carroll, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Hallsville, will speak at the morning service; and the Rev. H.C. Rockmore, Red Oak Baptist Church in Longview, will be the speaker for the afternoon service.
Johnnie Johnson Benefit Telethon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Community Outreach Mission, 1002 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Includes live entertainment. Donations are appreciated. Information: (903) 445-3729.
First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview, will be celebrating 150 years of worship with “Sesquicentennial Sunday” on April 23. The celebration includes a coffee reception at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 10:30 a.m., and a lunch celebration at 12 p.m. The deadline to RSVP for lunch is April 18. For information, call (903) 757-2525.
Mason Spring Baptist Church, 141 Mason Spring Road, Longview, will host the East Mount Olive District Training Institute from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. Host pastor is the Rev. Larry Brooks. Presenters will be the Rev. Troy Simmons, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, “Developing an Evangelist Ministry,” and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, “Keeping God’s People Motivated.” For information, contact the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, moderator, at (903) 445-3729.