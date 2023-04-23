First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview, will celebrate 150 years of worship Sunday with “Sesquicentennial Sunday.” The celebration includes a coffee reception at 9:30 a.m., worship service at 10:30 a.m., and a lunch celebration at 12 p.m. For information, call (903) 757-2525.
Mason Spring Baptist Church, 141 Mason Spring Road, Longview, will host the East Mount Olive District Training Institute from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30. Host pastor is the Rev. Larry Brooks. Presenters will be the Rev. Troy Simmons, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, “Developing an Evangelist Ministry,” and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, “Keeping God’s People Motivated.” For information, contact the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, moderator, at (903) 445-3729.