Mason Spring Baptist Church, 141 Mason Spring Road, Longview, will host the East Mount Olive District Training Institute from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Host pastor is the Rev. Larry Brooks. Presenters are the Rev. Troy Simmons, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, “Developing an Evangelist Ministry,” and the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, “Keeping God’s People Motivated.” For information, contact the Rev. Lamar F. Jones, moderator, at (903) 445-3729.
