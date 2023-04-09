Johnnie Johnson Benefit Telethon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22, Community Outreach Mission, 1002 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Includes live entertainment. Donations are appreciated. Information: (903) 445-3729.
