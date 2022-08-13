New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have a back-to-school giveaway and health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Parents must bring their children and have proof of school enrollment. The event will include free backpacks filled with school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture, appliances and free haircuts. Free food and drinks also will be available. Health fair vendors will be on site. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are required inside the building and temperatures will be checked.
Citywide Cover Our Schools Worship and Prayer Vigil, presented by the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, 6 p.m. Sunday, Longview High School’s Mickey Melton Center for Performing Arts, 201 E. Loop 281, Longview. For all Longview area public and private schools.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will present its annual Revival and Homecoming Celebration at 7 p.m. Aug. 24-26 and 10 a.m. Aug. 28. The Rev. Lamar Jones is pastor. Speakers: the Rev. Jeffery Marshall, New Zion Baptist Church, Frierson, Aug. 24; the Rev. Quinton Ross, Golden Hill Baptist Church, Hallsville, Aug. 25; the Rev. Harvel Davis, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Longview, Aug. 26; and the Rev. Richard Holloway, Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Longview. For information, call (903) 445-3729.