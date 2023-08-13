Willow Springs Baptist Church, 3708 W. Loop 281, Longview, will hold its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: the Rev. Earl Bonner, Abundant Life Ministries.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1919 Hut Horton Road, Hallsville, will continue its annual revival at 3 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker: the Rev. Kevin Anthony, Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. For information, call Deacon Jobbie King at (903) 930-9484 or Deacon Larry Turner at (903) 452-3617.
Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 3505 Elmira Drive, Longview, will host a grief share meeting at 3 p.m. Monday. A decision will be made during the meeting to determine how often the group will meet. For information, call Barbara Modisette at (903) 738-4377.
Zion Hill Baptist Church, 14165 Texas 149 N., Tatum, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Aug. 18 and 25. Host pastor is the Rev. JaDarrius Ervin. Guest speakers: the Rev Rodney McFarland, Jr., First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, Kentucky, Aug. 18; the Rev. Johnteris Tate, Mount Mariah Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California, Aug. 25; homecoming celebration at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 with special guest, Pastor Damien Reese Sr., Saint Paul Baptist Church, Longview. For information, call (903) 424-4929.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will present its annual Revival and Homecoming Celebration at 7 p.m. Aug. 21-23 and 3 p.m. Aug. 27. The Rev. Lamar Jones is pastor. Speakers: the Rev. V.L. Rockmore, Union Grove First Baptist Church, Easton, Aug. 21; the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, Longview, Aug. 22; the Rev. Larry Brooks, Mason Springs Baptist Church, Longview, Aug. 23; and the Rev. Sheldon McGowan, Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Marshall. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
