New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, will have a Back to School Parking Lot Giveaway and Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The event includes HIV testing, free haircuts, child picture ID, free furniture and more. Information: (903) 236-2902.
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, will have a Back to School Celebration with a Blessing of the Backpacks at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday and a celebration lunch at 12 p.m. Bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. Information: www.longviewfumc.org/ .