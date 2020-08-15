Friendship Baptist Church, 315 Gum Springs Road, in Longview, will have a “drive by parade” to honor the Rev. D.J. Nelson’s 25th pastoral anniversary at 9 a.m. today. Lineup will be begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the old Friendship Baptist Church, 1900 Nowlins St., in Longview. Attendees are encouraged to drive by, honk, wave and “holler” during the celebration of Rev. Nelson’s 25 years of faithful and dedicated service. For information, call (903)753-0610.
Victory Temple Faith to Faith Ministry, Sunday worship will be live online only at 9:30 a.m. at facebook.com/Victory-Temple-Faith-to-Faith-Ministry or via conference call at (605) 475-4700, enter conference code 416141# .