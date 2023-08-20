Zion Hill Baptist Church, 14165 Texas 149 N., Tatum, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Host pastor is the Rev. JaDarrius Ervin. Guest speaker: the Rev. Johnteris Tate, Mount Mariah Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California; homecoming celebration at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 with special guest, Pastor Damien Reese Sr., Saint Paul Baptist Church, Longview. For information, call (903) 424-4929.
Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will have its annual Revival at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Homecoming Celebration at 3 p.m. Aug. 27. The Rev. Lamar Jones is pastor. Speakers: the Rev. V.L. Rockmore, Union Grove First Baptist Church, Easton, Monday; the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church, Longview, Tuesday; the Rev. Larry Brooks, Mason Springs Baptist Church, Longview, Wednesday; and the Rev. Sheldon McGowan, Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, Marshall, Aug. 27. For information, call (903) 445-3729.
— Deadline for consideration for the Religion calendar is 5 p.m. Monday. Send notices by email to clerks@news-journal.com.