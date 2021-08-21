New Beginnings Baptist Church, 2137 E. George Richey Road, Longview, is having a Foster Care and Adoption event, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The event will include a panel of speakers who specialize in foster care and adoption. Also included will be child care and dinner and information booths. Information: (903) 759-5552.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, is continuing its back-to-school giveaway with treat bags for children and grocery bags for adults beginning at 11 a.m. Aug. 28. Also available will be student uniforms, backpacks, school supplies and more. First come, first served. Organizers also will put out more clothes and shoes until everything is gone. Information: (903) 236-2902.