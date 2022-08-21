Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville, will present its annual Revival and Homecoming Celebration at 7 p.m. Aug. 24-26 and 10 a.m. Aug. 28. The Rev. Lamar Jones is pastor. Speakers: the Rev. Jeffery Marshall, New Zion Baptist Church, Frierson, Aug. 24; the Rev. Quinton Ross, Golden Hill Baptist Church, Hallsville, Aug. 25; the Rev. Harvel Davis, Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, Longview, Aug. 26; and the Rev. Richard Holloway, Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Longview. For information, call (903) 445-3729.

