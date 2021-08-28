New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive, Longview, is continuing its back-to-school giveaway with treat bags for children and grocery bags for adults beginning at 11 a.m. today. Also available will be student uniforms, backpacks, school supplies and more. First come, first served. Organizers also will put out more clothes and shoes until everything is gone. Information: (903) 236-2902.
Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1805 Pine Tree Road, Longview, has scheduled a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot in the Carter BloodCare bus. Free T-shirts will be given to donors while supplies last. For information, call (442) 235-1393.