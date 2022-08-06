Praise in the Park and Back to School service, hosted by Holy Truth Ministries, is set for 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Stamper Park’s Pavilion No. 1, 400 Fair St. in Longview. School supplies will be given out and free food and snow cones also will be available. For information, call Luther Turner at (903) 240-2305.
Restoration Missionary Baptist Church, 317 W. Methvin St., in Longview, will host the East Mount Olive Baptist District Association Family & Friends Day and Training Institute at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Harvel Davis is pastor. Those who participated in the Congress of Christian Education will receive medals. The Rev. Quinton Ross, Golden Hill Baptist Church, will be the speaker. For information, call the Rev. Lamar Jones, moderator, at (903) 445-3729.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, will have a back-to-school giveaway and health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Parents must bring their children. The event will include free backpacks filled with school supplies, free clothes, shoes, furniture, appliances and free haircuts. Free food and drinks also will be available. Health fair vendors will be on site. Social distancing is encouraged. Masks are required inside the building and temperatures will be checked. For information, call (903) 236-2902 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Citywide Cover Our Schools Worship and Prayer Vigil, presented by the Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, 6 p.m. Aug. 14, Longview High School’s Mickey Melton Center for Performing Arts, 201 E. Loop 281, Longview. For all Longview area public and private schools.