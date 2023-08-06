East Mount Olive District Association will have its annual prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Aug. 5 at Galilee Baptist Church, 415 Galilee Road, Hallsville. The Rev. Lamar Jones is host. Speaker: Dr. Bettye Thomas. Requested donation: $10. For information, call (214) 335-6755.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 306 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview, will continue its annual revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 9. The Rev. J.D. Palmer is pastor. Guest pastor: the Rev. LaDarian Brown, Parkview Baptist Church. For information, call (903) 753-1774.
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 1919 Hut Horton Road, Hallsville, will have its annual revival at 7 p.m. Aug. 9-11 and 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Guest speakers include the Rev. Fred Tennison, Gilgal Baptist Church in Gilmer, Aug. 9; the Rev. Tony Zinnah, Mount Hebron Baptist Church in Henderson, Aug. 10; the Rev. Darrin Rudolph, Green Hill Baptist Church #2 in Marshall, Aug. 11; and the Rev. Kevin Anthony, Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Longview, Aug. 13. For information, call Deacon Jobbie King at (903) 930-9484 or Deacon Larry Turner at (903) 452-3617.
Zion Hill Baptist Church, 14165 Texas 149 N., Tatum, will have revival services at 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 18 and 25. Host pastor is the Rev. JaDarrius Ervin. Guest speakers: the Rev. Tellis Chapman, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 11; the Rev Rodney McFarland, Jr., First Baptist Church Bracktown in Lexington, Kentucky, Aug. 18; the Rev. Johnteris Tate, Mount Mariah Baptist Church, Los Angeles, California, Aug. 25; homecoming celebration at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 with special guest, Pastor Damien Reese Sr., Saint Paul Baptist Church, Longview. For information, call (903) 424-4929.
