First Baptist Church Longview, 209 E. South St., Longview, will present the Robbie Seay Band live in concert at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Robbie Seay Band has released seven albums including the 2007 EMI release “Give Yourself Away.” Tickets are $10 to $35. For information, visit https://www.fbcl.org/ .
Holy Truth Ministries, 512 Luckett St., Longview, will host “Christmas Praise and PJs for the Holidays” at 4:45 p.m. Dec. 18. The event will feature a holiday giveaway with a limited quantity of pajamas for children ages 2 to 10. For information, call 903-746-0619 or 903-757-7651.
First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Center St., Longview, will host Music on the Square at 12 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. The concerts will feature First Presbyterian’s Carillon Ringers on Tuesday, Longview High School choir the SingSations on Wednesday and church organist Paul Lee and soprano Sooah Park on Thursday. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day in Grace Hall. For information, call 903-757-2525.
Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 501 Indian Springs Road, Marshall, will host its 20th annual Walk to Bethlehem live Nativity walk-through Christmas event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 18-19. The free event will feature five live Nativity scenes. For information, call 903-935-3787.