First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, will host “Bethlehem Night,” a drive-through nativity, at 5:30 p.m. today. The free drive-through will feature music from the hand-bell choir, live animals, costumed actors and Santa Claus. Enter at the north parking lot from Fredonia Street. For information, call (903) 753-4463.
New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, is partnering with Erskine & McMahon, Sloan Law Firm, Tyson Food of Carthage and Pioneer Market Liberty City for a food box distribution to help stamp out hunger. Must preregister for food box and have an ID. First come first served. Preregistration is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Boxes will be distributed 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19 at New Beginning. Social distancing guidelines are in place and masks are required. For information, call 903-236-2902.
Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281 in Longview, will host “Family Christmas with the Erwins” at 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. The Erwins – Keith, Kody, Kris and Katie – won a Gospel Music Association Dove Award in October. Also featured will be Hills Praise Adult Choir. The event is free and will also be live streamed on Woodland Hills’ Facebook page.