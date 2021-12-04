First Baptist Church, 209 E. South St., Longview, will have its 78th annual “Carols and Candles” service at 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will include Christmas carols featuring the sanctuary choir, children’s choir, Bella Voce women’s chorus, Alleluia Young Women’s Ensemble, handbells and orchestra. For information, call 903-758-0681 or visit www.FBCL.org .
Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Highway, Tyler, will have a “Christmas Tree Lighting” ceremony from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot. The event will include food trucks, free rides and games, train rides, hot chocolate and a live Nativity. Free admission. For information, go online to http://gabc.org/Christmas .
First Baptist Church Longview, 209 E. South St., Longview, will present the Robbie Seay Band live in concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 12. The Robbie Seay Band has released seven albums including the 2007 EMI release “Give Yourself Away.” Tickets are $10 to $35. For information, visit https://www.fbcl.org/ .