New Beginning Faith Ministry, 609 Caddo Drive in Longview, is partnering with Erskine & McMahon, Sloan Law Firm and Tyson Food of Carthage for a food box distribution to help stamp out hunger. The boxes will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 at New Beginning. Preregistration is required and boxes will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis. Masks are required when picking up boxes. For information, call 903-236-2902.
