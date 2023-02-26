Holy Truth Ministries, 512 W. Luckett St., Longview, will host a Pastor Appreciation Service honoring the Rev. Luther L. Turner and Kimberly Turner at 3 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited. Information: (903) 371-3648, (903) 757-7651 or https://www.facebook.com/HolyTruthMinistries/ .
First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, will host “Revival: Foundations of Faithfulness & a Future with Hope” at 6:30 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Stan Copeland, senior pastor, Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas. Information: https://longviewfumc.org/ .